Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Ashland by 12.5% in the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 3.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 76,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ashland by 8.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 363,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,968 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Ashland in the second quarter valued at approximately $829,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Ashland by 3.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 868,668 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Ashland alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASH has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ashland from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ashland from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Ashland from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Ashland from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 7,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.54, for a total value of $680,723.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,392.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $75.76 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.64 and its 200 day moving average is $86.61. Ashland Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.48 and a 52 week high of $114.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Ashland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Ashland’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

About Ashland

(Free Report)

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients worldwide. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.