Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. 32.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Insider Activity at DraftKings

In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,260,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,464,714.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $6,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,788,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 66,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $2,140,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,260,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,464,714.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 880,651 shares of company stock valued at $26,569,721 in the last quarter. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $27.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $34.49.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $874.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $762.25 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. Research analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.37.

Check Out Our Latest Report on DraftKings

About DraftKings

(Free Report)

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.