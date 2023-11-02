Scotia Capital Inc. Makes New Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 68.7% during the first quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 7,164,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,480,000 after buying an additional 2,918,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter worth $97,717,000. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 263.0% during the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 931,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,340,000 after purchasing an additional 674,551 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares during the period. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at $41,504,000. 21.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,713,943.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 20,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.61, for a total transaction of $1,948,303.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,041,275 shares in the company, valued at $98,515,027.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.37, for a total value of $329,226.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,713,943.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 537,023 shares of company stock worth $47,294,420. 3.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IBKR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.43.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

IBKR stock opened at $78.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.13. The company has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.23 and a 1-year high of $95.59.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 4.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.29%.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

