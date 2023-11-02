Scotia Capital Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,888,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,102,808,000 after buying an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,742,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,131,364,000 after buying an additional 129,555 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,512,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,157,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $651,746,000 after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.75% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

PSA opened at $242.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $265.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $280.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.50. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 34.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Saturday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At June 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,888 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 206 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

