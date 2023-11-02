Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 5,058 Shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BB. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BlackBerry by 470.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackBerry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $6.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.13.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total transaction of $72,196.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,331.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BB opened at $3.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.82. BlackBerry Limited has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 66.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

