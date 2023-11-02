Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $347,000 Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,410 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CC. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chemours by 31.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 135,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,269,000 after purchasing an additional 32,121 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 21.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Chemours by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 19,552 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Chemours during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 35.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 107,133 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CC opened at $23.93 on Thursday. The Chemours Company has a twelve month low of $22.88 and a twelve month high of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is -48.31%.

CC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Chemours from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Chemours from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.56.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

