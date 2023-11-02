Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $392,000 Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,936 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 6.4% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,055 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sunrun by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial cut Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.55.

Sunrun Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $33.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.26. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 2.45.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.59. Sunrun had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Danny Abajian sold 2,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $30,754.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,386.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 4,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $60,037.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,401,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,134,985.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,457 shares of company stock valued at $287,987 in the last quarter. 3.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.