Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)

Scotia Capital Inc. trimmed its position in POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Free Report) by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,000 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in POINT Biopharma Global were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNT. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNT opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of -0.06. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $13.02.

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Analysts predict that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink cut POINT Biopharma Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial cut POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered POINT Biopharma Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

