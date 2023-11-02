Scotia Capital Inc. Trims Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 118,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 22,772 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,560,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 192.9% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Stock Performance

STLD stock opened at $109.02 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.55 and a 12-month high of $136.46.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 34.31%. Steel Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 10.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STLD. BNP Paribas cut Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $5,041,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,443,905.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

