Sigma Planning Corp Sells 117,692 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Free Report) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 117,692 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Hecla Mining Stock Down 0.5 %

HL stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 2.10.

Hecla Mining Dividend Announcement

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.33%.

Insider Transactions at Hecla Mining

In related news, Director George R. Johnson purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $34,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HL shares. TheStreet downgraded Hecla Mining from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Hecla Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hecla Mining in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.25 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, National Bankshares reduced their price target on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.52.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

