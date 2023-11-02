State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 12,355 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.06% of Leggett & Platt worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 35.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,506,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,803,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter worth $30,894,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 453.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 713,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,837,000 after purchasing an additional 584,700 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 98.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,635,000 after purchasing an additional 451,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,575,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,226,000 after acquiring an additional 406,267 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Leggett & Platt in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $23.32 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.65 and a 1 year high of $38.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.20%.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, private label finished mattresses, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.