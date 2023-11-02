State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $1.33 Million in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 34,293 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Canadian Solar as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSIQ. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,740,738 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $188,729,000 after purchasing an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Canadian Solar by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,602,658 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $92,030,000 after purchasing an additional 80,050 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,078 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $71,224,000 after purchasing an additional 65,171 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Canadian Solar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,055,110 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $40,783,000 after purchasing an additional 20,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Canadian Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 631,751 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $24,442,000 after purchasing an additional 13,691 shares in the last quarter. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $19.44 on Thursday. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.96 and a 1-year high of $45.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.42.

Canadian Solar ( NASDAQ:CSIQ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CSIQ shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Canadian Solar from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.57.

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

