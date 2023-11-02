State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 9,560 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU – Free Report) by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,459 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.09% of Community Bank System worth $2,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 159.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 547 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 82.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Community Bank System in the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CBU opened at $39.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.38 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.00.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.53 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

CBU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Community Bank System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Community Bank System from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Community Bank System in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

In other news, Director Brian R. Ace acquired 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian R. Ace purchased 2,410 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.37 per share, for a total transaction of $99,701.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,466.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dimitar Karaivanov purchased 1,000 shares of Community Bank System stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.50 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 14,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,852.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,710 shares of company stock worth $242,882. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as interest and noninterest -bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

