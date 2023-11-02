State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,899 Shares of Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,899 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.20% of Bank First worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BFC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank First during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Bank First by 324.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 665.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank First by 10.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 27.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank First news, CFO Kevin M. Lemahieu purchased 582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank First Stock Up 0.8 %

Bank First Announces Dividend

Shares of BFC opened at $79.62 on Thursday. Bank First Co. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $827.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Bank First’s payout ratio is 22.56%.

Bank First Profile

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

Featured Stories

