STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,521 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 4,839 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STM. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in STMicroelectronics by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. 5.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STMicroelectronics stock opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.99. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $55.85.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 30.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

