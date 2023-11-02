Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. Has $65.21 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 2.4% of Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $65,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.0% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.9% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 23.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.91.

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total transaction of $33,753.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock worth $13,538,402 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $83.34 and a one year high of $141.22. The company has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

