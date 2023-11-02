Synergy Asset Management LLC Sells 44,606 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Synergy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 33.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 44,606 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.6% of Synergy Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Synergy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2,962.2% during the second quarter. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. now owns 1,301,494 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $149,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,992 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 210,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,137,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $490,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 52,208 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.1% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,710,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $324,457,000 after purchasing an additional 130,347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.82, for a total transaction of $2,152,227.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,119,602.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total transaction of $31,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,151 shares of company stock valued at $13,538,402 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $126.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.26. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.34 and a twelve month high of $141.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

