The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,783 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EL. United Bank lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 78.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 17,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,797 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $1,147,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 27.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $175.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.67.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL stock opened at $104.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.22 and a twelve month high of $283.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.