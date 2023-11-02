Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 16,699 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,699 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 108.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.52.

PayPal Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $56.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.31.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

