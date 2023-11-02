Van ECK Associates Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 98,060.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,398,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,005,000 after buying an additional 5,393,332 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $874,777,000 after buying an additional 61,906 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,027,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,798,000 after buying an additional 305,293 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,707,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,585,000 after buying an additional 31,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 917,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,353,000 after buying an additional 64,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Tetra Tech from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Tetra Tech from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Shares of Tetra Tech stock opened at $149.32 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $155.92 and a 200 day moving average of $155.72. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.19 and a 52 week high of $173.27.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.52 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

