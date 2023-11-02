Van ECK Associates Corp Has $3.67 Million Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXPD opened at $109.92 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.84 and a 52 week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.