Van ECK Associates Corp Increases Stock Position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of REG. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Regency Centers by 2.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Regency Centers by 6.0% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 4.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Regency Centers by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 52,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its stake in Regency Centers by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:REG opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. Regency Centers Co. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $68.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $314.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.32 million. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REG. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

In related news, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,244,746.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $8,313,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,399 shares in the company, valued at $22,839,467.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $59,751.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,746.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

