Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 11,335 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,335 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 474.2% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,717 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 19.2% in the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 6,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 32.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth $5,678,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,224. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Ralph W. Shrader sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.56, for a total transaction of $12,056,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,785,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $93,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,590 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,224. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $123.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.63.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH stock opened at $123.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.04. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $87.99 and a one year high of $130.34.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 59.58%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.04 EPS for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.68%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

