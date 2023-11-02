VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lowered its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 899 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 7.0% in the first quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 760 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,954 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total transaction of $409,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.55, for a total value of $409,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 565,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,702,071.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.92, for a total value of $125,820.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,592.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,828 shares of company stock worth $778,747 in the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VeriSign stock opened at $194.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 0.94. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $175.20 and a one year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. VeriSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VeriSign

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.