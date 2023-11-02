Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $23.37, but opened at $25.95. Vita Coco shares last traded at $26.37, with a volume of 485,712 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.05 million. Vita Coco had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vita Coco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.89.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,486.18. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 750,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,203,714.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,870.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Kirban sold 45,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total transaction of $1,340,486.18. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 750,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,203,714.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 224,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,559,755 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vita Coco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COCO. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,746,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vita Coco by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,470,000 after acquiring an additional 452,746 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,721,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,174,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vita Coco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,429,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Vita Coco Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.