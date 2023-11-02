Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Acquired by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 273.2% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 57.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. TheStreet cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.63 on Thursday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.