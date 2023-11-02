Wealthstream Advisors Inc. Buys 274 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 748,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,836 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 903,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,050,000 after purchasing an additional 161,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tekla Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 721,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,876,000 after purchasing an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $158.13 and its 200-day moving average is $161.67. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Stories

