Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Xylem were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 350,026.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,284,618,000 after buying an additional 29,157,166 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 10,558.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,819,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,029,000 after buying an additional 4,774,092 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,762,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on XYL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Xylem Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE XYL opened at $94.48 on Thursday. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.44.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

