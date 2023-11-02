Yousif Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FirstCash during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCFS opened at $107.40 on Thursday. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $111.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.16. FirstCash had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $786.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.06%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FCFS shares. TD Cowen started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.33.

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total transaction of $6,314,258.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,856,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $683,353,671. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton sold 3,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $400,323.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,715.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 63,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $6,314,258.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,856,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,353,671. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 499,447 shares of company stock valued at $51,078,729 in the last three months. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

