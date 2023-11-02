Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Yousif Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,588 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of Cytokinetics worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $9,316,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 6.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 38.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 17,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 27.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,611 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Insider Activity at Cytokinetics

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $402,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,200,384.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,020 shares of company stock valued at $2,833,760 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cytokinetics Stock Up 0.7 %

CYTK stock opened at $35.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.98 and a 52 week high of $47.49.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CYTK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Cytokinetics

About Cytokinetics

(Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.