Yousif Capital Management LLC Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,585 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Extreme Networks worth $1,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,666,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,903,000 after buying an additional 751,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 5,800,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $110,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,556,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,122,000 after purchasing an additional 155,433 shares in the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extreme Networks Stock Down 13.4 %

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $17.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.05. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $32.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.85 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 95.31% and a net margin of 5.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Extreme Networks in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Extreme Networks from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Extreme Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 45,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $1,069,083.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 107,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,032.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

