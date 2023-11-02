Yousif Capital Management LLC Trims Position in MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI)

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,270 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 739,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,389,000 after purchasing an additional 192,338 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 898,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after purchasing an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,558,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,924,000 after purchasing an additional 527,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MTSI shares. Craig Hallum raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Benchmark raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.80.

In other news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 3,861 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $312,934.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,071.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTSI opened at $70.61 on Thursday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $85.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.79.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 45.32%. The business had revenue of $148.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, Thailand, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and internationally.

