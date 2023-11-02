ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stake Decreased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 66.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,353 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 71.4% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $34.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.06.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $206,842.79. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 35,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.65.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

