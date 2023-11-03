10,747 Shares in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 113,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 76,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $75.14 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $81.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

