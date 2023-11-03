12,550 Shares in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DG Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 4,518.9% during the first quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 776,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after buying an additional 759,353 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 383.7% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 250,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 198,606 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 28.2% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 71,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 5.4% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Community Health Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CYH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com cut Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.50 price objective on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Community Health Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Trading Up 13.0 %

NYSE:CYH opened at $2.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $320.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.67. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.01 and a 1-year high of $8.01.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Wayne T. Smith acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,777,671.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Health Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Health Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.