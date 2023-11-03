1,497 Shares in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,497 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CPE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 22.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,610,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $231,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,001 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 54.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,754,939 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,124,000 after acquiring an additional 975,132 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 19.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,532,124 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $208,678,000 after buying an additional 572,216 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 174.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 890,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,913,000 after buying an additional 566,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 3,319.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,384,000 after buying an additional 376,467 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Mizuho raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Callon Petroleum from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Callon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $37.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.20 and its 200-day moving average is $35.48. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $28.91 and a 52-week high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.03. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 21.41% and a net margin of 35.11%. The business had revenue of $619.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in West Texas. The company was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

