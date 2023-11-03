17,678 Shares in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTCT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup cut PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.54.

PTC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of PTCT stock opened at $18.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.00. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.23 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PTC Therapeutics

In other news, Director Alethia Young sold 11,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $465,006.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,410.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.