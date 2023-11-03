190 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PEN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Penumbra by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Penumbra by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Penumbra alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Penumbra news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.48, for a total value of $86,183.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,183.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.76, for a total value of $2,086,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,096 shares of company stock worth $8,161,381 in the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Penumbra from $351.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.42.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PEN

Penumbra Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE PEN opened at $198.23 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.76 and a 52 week high of $348.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $237.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 267.88 and a beta of 0.58.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. Penumbra had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra Profile

(Free Report)

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.