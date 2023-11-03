2,107 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Relative Value Partners Group LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $388,000.

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.59 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

