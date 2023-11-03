66,668 Shares in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 66,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXPE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DXP Enterprises by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,323,000 after purchasing an additional 88,103 shares during the last quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Medina Value Partners LLC now owns 361,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,962,000 after acquiring an additional 73,037 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 553.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 61,976 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 560,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,171,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in DXP Enterprises by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 245,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 57,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

DXP Enterprises stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.68. DXP Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $551.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.84.

DXP Enterprises ( NASDAQ:DXPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The business had revenue of $428.04 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that DXP Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of DXP Enterprises from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DXP Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

