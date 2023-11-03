764 Shares in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $65.65 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.13. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $87.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 117.17%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.30.

View Our Latest Report on Sysco

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.