9,235 Shares in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 9,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,008,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBC. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 0.9% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Torray Investment Partners LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings Trading Up 1.3 %

RBC Bearings stock opened at $221.15 on Friday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 52 week low of $195.18 and a 52 week high of $254.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RBC Bearings ( NYSE:RBC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $387.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.72 million. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 9.51%. Research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.2 EPS for the current year.

RBC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RBC Bearings from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $267.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of RBC Bearings from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on RBC Bearings

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total transaction of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,622.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total transaction of $598,575.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,492. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Edwards sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.74, for a total value of $210,971.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,929,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,380 shares of company stock valued at $1,265,846. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.