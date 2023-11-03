9,350 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Apollon Wealth Management LLC

Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,268.7% in the first quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 289,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 268,311 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 404.1% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 200,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 160,422 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the first quarter worth $7,480,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 139,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 78,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 222.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 108,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 74,666 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $73.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.57. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $54.50 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

