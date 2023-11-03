980 Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE) Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust (NYSEARCA:FXE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 1,052.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 80.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 15,079 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 41.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust by 44.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust in the third quarter worth $253,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Price Performance

Shares of FXE stock opened at $97.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.26 million, a P/E ratio of -90.02 and a beta of 0.13. Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust has a one year low of $89.92 and a one year high of $103.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.98.

Invesco CurrencyShares Euro Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Euro Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Euro Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of euro and distributes euro in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of euro plus accrued interest.

