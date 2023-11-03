AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $161.00 to $160.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on AGCO from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGCO from $157.00 to $142.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on AGCO in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AGCO from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on AGCO from $149.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $118.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.15. AGCO has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $145.53.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO will post 15.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 7.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGCO. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of AGCO by 278.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 227.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

