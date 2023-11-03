Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Bought by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 102.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Albemarle by 35.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Albemarle by 89.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 16,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $280,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Albemarle Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ALB opened at $124.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $116.35 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.67.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.96). Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $295.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Albemarle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $255.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ALB

About Albemarle

(Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.