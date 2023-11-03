Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stake Cut by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,654,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Alkermes were worth $83,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alkermes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 12,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 2nd quarter worth about $694,000. 95.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALKS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Alkermes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

ALKS opened at $24.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $33.71.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

