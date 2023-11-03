Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.00

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.50, with a volume of 42102 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMRC. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ameresco from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Ameresco from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Roth Mkm upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Ameresco from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Ameresco Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.53.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The company had revenue of $327.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameresco

In other Ameresco news, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 1,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $46,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 773,720 shares in the company, valued at $33,664,557.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Francis V. Wisneski, Jr. sold 2,163 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $108,431.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,252.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,670 shares of company stock valued at $774,221. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 302.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth about $62,000. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ameresco Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

