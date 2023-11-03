America First Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 793 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,714 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 4.7% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $17,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 25 LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Horizons Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,730.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.19.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 1.0 %

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $150.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $144.95 and a 1-year high of $181.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.58.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.34%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Further Reading

