Apollon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,970 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.8 %
FIXD opened at $41.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.51. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $40.86 and a twelve month high of $46.05.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- A bullish storm is brewing for cloud stocks
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Is Extreme Networks’ forecast a sign of industry woes?
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Profits come after ignorance Is highest: A PayPal story
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.